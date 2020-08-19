City of Duluth, Grandma’s Look into Developing Parking Ramp

DULUTH, Minn.– The city of Duluth and Grandma’s Restaurant Company are looking into one day redeveloping a parking lot into a park ramp in Canal Park with the potential for commercial space on the ground level.

Right now, the parking lot sits between the Grandma’s Restaurant and the Dewitt-Seitz Building. The city and Grandma’s each own a portion of the 204 stalls.

Next month Duluth Economic Development Authority will decide whether to approve a $50,000 grant from the state to study the site and develop a plan for potential redevelopment.