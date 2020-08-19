Cloquet Police Officer Placed on Paid Administrative Leave Following DWI Arrest

CLOQUET, Minn. – A Cloquet Police Officer has been placed on paid non-disciplinary administrative leave following their August 6 arrest for DWI.

According to Cloquet Police Chief Derek Randall, the officer was off-duty when they were cited for DWI by the Minnesota State Patrol in Carlton.

The officer will remain on administrative leave while awaiting the outcome of the criminal investigation.

An internal investigation will also take place after the criminal investigation is completed.

“As the newly appointed chief of the police department, I apologize for our officer’s conduct. I am disappointed this officer failed to recognize that we represent this organization on and off-duty. Actions such as this are not just upsetting personally; they undermine the entire police department. When an officer violates the very law we are trying to enforce, it weakens the trust and confidence we have with our community. This conduct is unacceptable, is not representative of the Cloquet Police Department, and will not be tolerated. Members of our department will continue to work to regain your trust,” said Randall.

Randall also thanked the Minnesota State Patrol and Carlton Country Sheriff’s Office for their professional conduct and for their appropriate actions regarding the incident.