Dance Studio Hosts Circus Camp

SUPERIOR, Wis. – One local dance studio is hosting a unique camp this week even during the pandemic.

Sterling Silver Studio in Superior is hosting a circus camp where boys and girls learn about acrobatics, tumbling, theatre skills, and clowning. One of the things the studio has done in response to the pandemic is hosting its classes and camps in a tent outdoors.

Through this, they are able to keep participants socially distant and are able to invite more kids to participate in the festivities.

“We’ve certainly increased our cleaning standards but then also, the safety measures that each individual takes whether they’re a student or a teacher so it’s changed the way we do business altogether.”

The camp will conclude with a live performance on August 22nd.