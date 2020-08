Duluth Costco Construction Begins

DULUTH, Minn.– Construction on the much anticipated Costco in Duluth has begun.

Crews began working on the area by Haines and Arrowhead Roads in Duluth removing trees flattening the ground for the building.

The Costco is estimated to add about 200 jobs to the area. The store is expected to be 160,000 square feet with more than 700 parking spaces.

Construction for the Costco should be completed by fall 2021.