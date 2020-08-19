Fitger’s Bookstore Shows Support For Local Educators

Teachers can receive a discount at Fitger's Bookstore every day.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Fitger’s Bookstore is helping teachers get ready for the upcoming school year.

Wednesday was dedicated specifically to show support to those educators.

Twice a year the bookstore hosts a teacher’s day to help them learn more about the benefits of shopping at an independent bookstore.

Some educators also had the opportunity to have a one-on-one shopping experience to find the right supplies needed to fit into a school year that will look a little different.

“Teachers are trying to figure out what learning is going to look like in September. We want to remind them as a small independent business we can help and support them in whatever way they need,” said Store Manager Jennifer Jubenville.

It’s open daily starting at 10 a.m.