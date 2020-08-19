From Volleyball to Tennis: Duluth East’s Natalie Goetzman Finds Silver Lining in Fall Schedule Changes

Instead of playing volleyball this year, Goetzman will play high school tennis for the first time in her career.

DULUTH, Minn. – Earlier this month, the Minnesota State High School League announced that the volleyball season would be moved to the spring. And for Duluth East senior Natalie Goetzman that news was tough to hear.

“To me, it’s like a special season. It’s important. It’s my senior year and all that. So when I heard it got pushed back, I was very sad,” Goetzman said.

“I think they were bummed. But at the same time, they knew it was coming. They’re still excited to have a season in the spring so at least it wasn’t cancelled,” Duluth East volleyball coach Nikoli Wiens said.

And the idea of not playing any sports this fall was not an option.

“I would have probably done at least maybe even cross country if I had to. I would not have just sat at home. I would’ve been doing something,” said Goetzman.

So Goetzman decided to play one of the few sports that will be taking place this fall: tennis.

“I was like ‘if anyone of you play any other sports, this is a pretty unique opportunity. Normally you’ve had to choose. And so now you have the opportunity to play both and that’s pretty cool,” Wiens said.

“I’ve always been harassing her. ‘You know you really should play tennis. You really should play tennis.’ Then COVID happens and she’s like ‘hey I can play’ and I’m like ‘well I’ve been telling you all along’,” said Duluth East tennis coach Lee Kruger.

And it helps that Goetzman has a lot of experience with the sport.

“I’ve been playing here since I was five. Every summer, I’ve been taking lessons. I’ve been playing longer than volleyball actually. The last few summers I’ve been playing on an 18’s junior team so I’ve still had experience with playing matches against Cities teams and people from around Minnesota. But I’ve never been on a high school team before so it’s exciting,” said Goetzman.

And with the season starting up next week, she’s hoping to serve tennis balls just as well as she serves volleyballs.

“I think she gains a lot intrinsically out of athletics. I think she likes the camaraderie. I think she has friend groups in different sports. She’s a competitive kid,” Kruger said.

“I think there’s a certain competitiveness that draws athletes into sports in general. Being a multi-sport athlete, it’s not just the love of one sport. It’s the love of competing in athletics in general and I think she definitely has that,” said Wiens.

“Sports are a key aspect to making friends I think and also just gaining some of those cooperation skills and teamwork skills, which are all very important. And also, getting to do something active with a bunch of your friends is also really important. I think if we didn’t have that this year, a lot of people would be upset,” Goetzman said.