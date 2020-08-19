Hermantown School Board Votes Unanimously for Hybrid Learning Model

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The Hermantown School Board voted unanimously on Tuesday to begin the 2020-21 school year with a hybrid learning model for students.

According to the district’s learning models, elementary class sizes will be reduced by half and placed into two groups which will be based on households.

Mondays will be distance learning for all students while Tuesday through Friday will be a rotation of in-person and distance learning days for each group.

Elementary students will each lunch in their classrooms and hot lunches will be either be delivered to students or students must wait six feet apart in the lunch line.

Middle schools and high school students will also be placed into specific groups at the start of the year with Mondays being distance learning days for all students and Tuesday through Friday being a rotation of in-person and distance learning.

Middle school students will remain in their assigned homerooms during in-person days and teachers will rotate rather than the students.

High schools students will keep their regular class schedules during in-person learning days. Lockers will be provided on a request only basis. Students will be allowed to keep backpacks with them throughout the day.

“We continue to assess the information we are given and the guidance we are provided from state and local health officials. The Hermantown Community Schools will do everything we can to reasonably mitigate risks to our students, staff, and our families,” said Superintendent Wayne Whitman.

Masks will be required at school and should be worn whenever possible.

All students will have the option for a distance learning only model. Registration for distance learning will be August 19 and will end on August 21.

For more information and to view a copy of the Hermantown School District’s learning models click here.