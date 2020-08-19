Minnesota Renaissance Festival Canceled Due to COVID-19

SHAKOPEE, Minn. – The Minnesota Renaissance Festival has been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Festival organizers made the announcement Wednesday on their Facebook page saying, “We worked hard the last five months to develop a plan and mitigation measures which we firmly believe would have resulted in a safe and healthy Renaissance Festival. However, it is clear that the current State directives will not change significantly in time to allow the Festival to open this fall. Although we disagree with the current State directives that prevent a spacious outdoor venue from opening, we recognize the difficulty of the State government’s task. We share their goal of keeping Minnesotans safe and healthy.”

The festival was scheduled to run from September 5 through October 4 in Shakopee.

The Renaissance Festival says they will continue to have events that can be held within current COVID-19 directives such as the “Feast of Fantasy” and the “Phantom’s Feast” in October.

The festival will return in 2021 and is set to take place from August 21 through October 3.

All tickets purchased for the 2020 festival will be honored in 2021.