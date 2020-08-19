New Covid Lab For Businesses Allows Fast Testing

This allows businesses who wish to get tested to get those results fast.

DULUTH, Minn. – At times, hospitals can be overwhelmed with testing for Covid-19 resulting in different times an individual may receive their tests back.

Now, local business owner Rod Raymond has partnered with a clinical laboratory improvement amendment certified lab to provide accurate test results in 36 hours or less.

“There’s such a back log with Covid testing that it can be five to seven days for average test turn around time. If you’re running a small business or restaurant or even large businesses, that could mean lots of revenue lost. Right now for restaurants especially that are struggling that can be a big difference,” Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Kenneth Shea says.

Currently, the operation is looking at expanding past the Northland.

If you would like more information on the testing, click here: Smartest Testing