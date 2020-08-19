Sen. Tina Smith Calls on Postal Service During Pandemic, Upcoming Election

MINNESOTA– As more people will be looking to vote through the mail this November during the pandemic, Minnesota Senator Tina Smith is calling for more clarity from the heads of the United States Postal Service.

The senator toured a postal facility in Eagan earlier this week, where resources like mail sorting machines have are declining, along with the blue mailboxes. She says actions taken by new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will have an impact on the post office’s ability to process mail during the pandemic. While the USPS will be funded through the election, the organization could run out of funds as early as April 2021.

“It’s so important that we make sure that the post office has the resources it needs to be able to deliver those ballots on time and get them back to the county election offices on time,” said Smith.

Postmaster General DeJoy is being called to testify before the Senate tomorrow.