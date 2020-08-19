Tech-Up Program Helps Give Laptops To Those In Need

DULUTH, Minn. – Community Action Duluth is hoping to narrow the technology gap one person at a time.

The organization’s Community Tech-Up program aims to provide free laptops and wifi to those who may not be able to afford it.

The program is geared towards giving those individuals more access to educational and employment opportunities.

The digital divide has already been a large issue in the Duluth community, but impacts of COVID-19 have only widened the gap.

“People with low to moderate-income typically can’t afford access to computers or wifi even when they need it access for certain things. That has only increased by COVID-19 because now we are seeing a world where it is difficult to see a doctor without a computer,” said Zayla Asquith-Heinz, tax site supervisor.

The Tech-Up program has given out nearly 150 laptops to those in need.

Income restrictions do apply.

If your income exceeds the limit, you must demonstrate a serious need to receive a laptop.