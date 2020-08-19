The Damiano Center Is In Need Of Donations

The center serves 19 meals a day to the people they serve.

DULUTH, Minn. – If you have any extra household items you no longer need, the Damiano Center in Duluth is asking to take them off your hands.

The center is in need of variety of items such as men’s clothing, pots & pans, blankets, and winter coats that can be given to help the people they serve.

The organization has kept its building closed to slow the spread of the virus, but it has not stopped them from helping those in need including serving 19 meals a day.

As the global pandemic continues, the disparities continue to grow making support from the community so important.

“There are a lot of limitations with COVID-19 because of social distancing,” said Executive Director Seth Currier. “Through the generosity of the community, we are able to get items in and turn them right around and get it out to the people.”

Those willing to donate can call the Damiano Center at 218-722-8708 to schedule an appointment for drop off.