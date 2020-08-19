UWS Preps for Fall Semester

SUPERIOR, Wis. – We are just weeks away from students returning for in-person classes around the Northland and today, we caught up with one university that has introduced some new protocols to keep students safe.

UWS has integrated safety and distancing measures throughout its school facilities to help ensure a safe and secure educational experience for both the staff and the students.

Along with new visual aids throughout the school to help encourage social distancing, teacher stations within classrooms will be fitted with plexiglass.

Many classrooms also have decreased their capacities, having every other row removed.

Facilities management says they’ve done their best to increase social distancing.

“We’re trying to be safe,” said Nick Danz, the dean of academic affairs at UWS. “We’re ultimately trying to save lives and reduce the spread of the community and for the people that are on our campus as well. And that’s really our challenge and we’ve spent the better part of three months through the summer just really trying to work on that.”

In the computer lab space, every other row has been taken out while every center computer has been likewise removed to space out the classes.

In addition, water fountains are not being used while bottle fillers are instead replacing them.

The school is also bolstering its wifi capabilities to ensure that they can use outdoor space as long as weather permits.

Leadership at the school is hopeful that this will create a safe space for those attending school in-person.

“I think we can be successful in providing an excellent educational experience safely but it will be with the help of our students,” said Mark Graves, the facility superintendent for UWS.

Meanwhile, some students feel at peace with these different protocols in place.

“At first I was a bit nervous coming to campus but after reading all the stuff and having questions on Zoom and being able to answer stuff, I felt very safe about it,” said Carter Tess, an upcoming Sophomore at UWS.

Students say they are excited to finally see their friends during these uncertain times.

“All my friends are happy to be back,” said Tess. “It’s weird getting cut from that time but then having to come back and seeing them, it’s been very nice to see them again.”

Classes begin at UWS on Wednesday, September 2nd. Masks will be required.