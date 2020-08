Walz to Have Flags Flown at Half-Staff

This is to honor and mourn the lives of individuals who have lost their lives to Covid-19.

DULUTH, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz has directed flags at all federal and state buildings be flown at half-staff on Wednesday.

Flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on the 19th of each month for the remainder of 2020.