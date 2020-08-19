Wildwoods Requesting Chokecherry, Raspberry Branches to Aid in Rehabilitation

Branches, Berries Help Teach the Birds How to Forage in the Wild

DULUTH, Minn. – The staff at Wildwoods Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Duluth is asking for the public’s support as summer comes to a close.

If you have any chokecherry or raspberry bushes and don’t know what to do with your bounty, you’re encouraged to drop them off at Wildwoods.

The berries are used to help retrain birds how to forage in the wild.

Staff suggest breaking off a small branch and dropping it off.

The facility is located at 4009 West Arrowhead Road in Duluth.

