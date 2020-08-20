Annual Dredging Helping with Eroding Beach Along Park Point

The project benefits the shipping industry in the port and also helps restore storm-damaged portions of Park Point.

DULUTH, Minn. – The annual dredging maintenance project has kicked off down by the Aerial Lift Bridge.

The project benefits the shipping industry in the port and also helps restore storm-damaged portions of Park Point.

Each year more than 100,000 cubic yards of material is dredged, but this year, 50,000 of those will be placed on the north side of Park Point near the Lift Bridge to help with beach erosion.

A large crane takes thousands of pounds of material from the bottom of the harbor right near the Lift Bridge.

It’s then pumped through a pipe to the north side of Park Point just off the canal.

It’s where the material is put to create more beach to help stabilize the eroded shoreline and provide a habit for beach grass and endangered species.

“It’s two-fold cause we are getting a benefit here on the beach but it really is to keep the federal navigational channel clear it allows the ships in the industry to keep going. Obviously, if we stop dredging we are going to have issues with shoals and ships wouldn’t be able to get in to get where they need to go to at the different slips,” said Corey Weston, the chief of construction and survey for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Over the past several years, other parts of the harbor also benefited from the beach nourishment including the very tip of Park Point.

Harbor and beach sediments that are being redistributed to the beach have undergone extensive chemical and physical testing to be sure it’s safe.

The project will continue on through mid-to-late September.