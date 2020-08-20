“Bikes For Basketball” Fundraiser Looks To Provide Opportunities For Young Boys And Girls

DULUTH, Minn. – The Rookie Basketball Association, which is a year-round basketball program for young boys and girls through the salvation army, is hoping to raise money to keep kids playing the game.

One of the RBA players came up with the idea to host a fundraiser called “Bikes for Basketball.”

More than a dozen bikes and tons of shoes are on sale for reasonable prices.

A portion of the money raised will go to support RBA scholarships, which are offered to families that may not be able to afford the program’s entry fees.

The program usually relies on sponsorships from local businesses, but that has slowed down due to the pandemic.

“When no scholarship money is coming in through sponsors then we don’t have scholarships to give out. We would have to give them out with no backing behind them, which we can do, but it helps to have those sponsorships. When a kid especially is thinking they want to help and fill that need is pretty awesome,” said RBA Coordinator Kris Mallett

The “Bikes for Basketball” fundraiser takes place Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at 5012 Colorado Street in Lakeside.

Monetary and bike donations are still being accepted.