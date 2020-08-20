Duluth’s BOLD-choice Theatre Receives Statewide Award for Enriching the Lives of People with Disabilities

The theater is part of CHOICE, unlimited, a nonprofit that services people with disabilities in all types of ways.

DULUTH, Minn. – BOLD-choice Theatre, part of Duluth-based CHOICE, unlimited received a statewide award for enriching the lives of people with disabilities.

Their outreach theater has 25 actors with disabilities.

The group puts together original programs and performs for schools and organizations.

Thursday, the Minnesota Organization for Habilitation and Rehabilitation presented the 2020 Life Enrichment award to a few of the actors.

“We are a theater group who puts on plays and we try to get self-advocacy and leadership and disability rights…it’s great it’s a lot of fun a little nervous but we all do the best we can,” said actor Chris Wark.

The theater program is mostly virtual right now because of the pandemic.

They’re hoping to get back on to the big stage as soon as it’s safe.