Enrollment Up to Last Year’s Levels at LSC, Students Take Advantage of Last Minute Registration

Early Bird events are at full capacity the next couple days, so the college anticipates enrollment continuing to grow.

DULUTH, Minn.-Enrollment at Lake Superior College has shot up in the past two weeks, putting them at levels similar to last year according to school officials.

In the past week alone enrollment has increased 6%. Officials say that is because more students are choosing a more local, cheaper option with the year uncertain.

On Thursday, one of the college’s Early Bird Registration Events, students could register for classes and familiarize themselves with the campus.

They got a look at the different classrooms, which have cleaning supplies and disposable masks available and seats structured with social distance in mind — cutting the capacity in many rooms by half.

Some incoming students said they are excited to have a bit of the college experience with safe, socially distant classes.

“I’m ready,” said Medical Assistant Major Megan Modeen. “I’m ready for anything it has to offer pandemic or not.”

“I have asthma so that’s kinda a little bit scary with the pandemic but I figure I’ll be fine. Pretty much the only thing I’m scared about is failing classes. I don’t do that well online so I’m more worried about my classes than the pandemic at this point,” she said.

Students have until next Friday to add or drop classes. Early Bird events are at full capacity the next couple days, so the college anticipates enrollment continuing to grow.