Man Sustains Life-Threatening Injuries in Walker Hit and Run

WALKER, Minn. – A 60-year-old man was seriously injured after witnesses say he was run over by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in rural Walker, MN.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they received reports that someone had been run over by a vehicle at the Orton’s Y Mart Convenience Store in Turtle Lake Township.

When authorities arrived on the scene they found several people providing medical aid to a 60-year-old man from Walker.

Witnesses to the incident told deputies that the man had been hit by a vehicle in the parking lot and the vehicle left the scene after running the man over.

The male was transported to a hospital in Fargo with serious life-threatening injuries.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle was quickly located by deputies and the 48-year-old male driver was arrested and transported to the Cass County Detention Center.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.