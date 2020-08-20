New Emergency Department at St. Luke’s

DULUTH, Minn. – The completion of phase one of a more than $37 million project for St. Luke’s emergency department was celebrated today.

This 17-month project will triple the size of St. Luke’s emergency department as they will now have nearly 40 exam rooms in about 60,000 square feet of space.

It will also include four trauma bays and behavior health rooms along with two triage centers, a cardiac cath lab and CT scanners.

They will even have space for a pharmacist to be on-site in the ER.

Staff from the hospital say these new additions should help boost up critical care when it’s needed.

“We’re very excited about this,” said Dr. Nick Van Deelen, an emergency physician and the chief medical officer for St. Luke’s. “I think you’ll find that it’s an incredible space and I think it will offer our region a level of emergency care that’s not been experienced before.”

There is also a new SANE room, also known as a sexual assault nurse examiner room where victims of sexual assault will be able to get treated.

Privacy is key at this new facility as well as there will also be a bereavement space.

“Giving the private spaces that our patients and our community expects but providing the space for our incredible care team of physicians, nurses, radiology techs, laboratory professionals, our housekeepers and so many others that make it happen,” said Kevin Nokels, the president and CEO of St. Luke’s.

The project includes 70,000 square feet of exterior construction for the parking ramp and helistop. Additional highlights include an enclosed heated ambulance garage.

The new emergency department and cardiac cath labs will open Tuesday. The other services and spaces will open September 15th.