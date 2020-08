Ordean East Key Zone Closes for Summer After Positive COVID-19 Test

DULUTH, Minn.-The Key Zone program closed at Ordean East Tuesday after a positive coronavirus test.

It’s not known if it was a student or staff member that tested positive.

Officials from the program, which is run through the Duluth YMCA and the School District, say they were originally scheduled to close on Friday for the summer.

We’ll update you as more information becomes available.