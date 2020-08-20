Pregnancy Stress During Pandemic Can Have Impacts

Health professionals recommend at least 30 minutes of exercise a day can help improve your mood.

DULUTH, Minn. Stress can be a normal reaction to life changes.

In the midst of a pandemic, pregnant women experiencing stress just might be too overwhelming.

Pregnancy is supposed to be a happy time in a woman’s life.

“I kind of felt like my part of my pregnancy taken from me,” said Dakota DeFoe.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit the nation it caused major changes to everyone’s way of life.

Dakota DeFoe of Brookston had to go through her first pregnancy with the added stress of the unknown surrounding the pandemic.

“It made me feel completely out of control, scared, and worried,” DeFoe said.

One of her biggest worries was not being able to have a normal experience.

“A lot of my appointments got canceled. My boyfriend couldn’t come with to a lot of the appointments to hear her heartbeat. Everything was just up in the air.”

Unfortunately, this is the reality for many other pregnant women.

The extra stress can lead to both emotional and physical dangers.

“There is some data that shows having major stress events in life can lead to pre-term labor and pre-term birth as well as hypertension disorders and gestational diabetes,” said Registered Midwife for Essentia Health Amity Heinbuch.

The good news is, there are ways for pregnant women to relieve stress and get away from the daily reminders of the pandemic.

Trying to get enough sleep and eating a healthy diet can also be helpful.

If you are pregnant and your stress is more than you can handle, reach out to your health provider to help get you through these trying times.