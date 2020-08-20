Remembering Swannie: Former Softball Players Talk Memories of Coach Swanson

DULUTH, Minn. – The funeral for Denfeld Hall of Famer Dick Swanson took place Thursday at Wade Stadium, which is right next door to the fields that bear his name. Over 100 people were in attendance, including former softball players who each had their own memories with Coach Swannie.

Swanson had 347 career wins in softball, which included eight conference title and one section championship.