Shipping Up in Northland

DULUTH, Minn. – Even the pandemic wasn’t able to stop the shipping season.

Three of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority’s four major bulk cargoes had month over month increases.

Grain jumped 54% over June, coal by 49% while iron ore gained slightly.

While May had experienced COVID induced lows, the tonnage totals continue to rebound.

“July was a positive step in the right direction and we look to see more of that and hopefully this is a foreshadowing in an increase in production and better things to come through the rest of the shipping season,” said Jayson Hron, the director of communications and marketing at Duluth Seaway Port Authority.

However, even with those gains, total tonnage for the Port of Duluth-Superior is 29% less than last year’s totals.