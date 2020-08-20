Superior High School to Move Football, Volleyball Seasons to the Spring

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior athletic director Ella Olson announced Thursday that the football and volleyball seasons will be moved to the WIAA’s alternative season in the spring.

Girls golf, tennis, swim and dive and boys and girls cross country will begin on time in the fall. Boys soccer will take place in the fall with practices beginning on September 7th.

Superior volleyball will begin practices during the week of February 22nd, while the football team will start the week of March 8th. No word yet on what that schedule will look like.

Olson also stated indoor fall events, including swimming, will restrict attendance to just essential personnel only. Outdoor events will require masks for all attendees, who are asked to stay in family units and six feet apart.

Here’s the release from the Superior athletic department:

SHS Fall Sports Recommendations