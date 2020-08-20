The Superior Spooktacular Goes On Despite Pandemic

The event starts October 24th and runs through Halloween.

DULUTH, Minn. – Halloween isn’t cancelled as of now, but it might look a little different.

In just a few months, the Superior Spooktacular will take place downtown despite the global pandemic.

This year, the Halloween event will have a variety of activities, including a drive-in movie night.

The Spooktacular committee is also partnering with Grandma’s Marathon to put on the North End Nightmare 5k to ensure safety for everyone.

New this year, homeowners and businesses can participate in the “Haunt your House” decorating contest and folks can drive by to give their vote.

“I think its really important as a community group to really look at people in our city and our community to find what they need. I think right now people need som holiday spirit and just something positive and fun to look forward too,” said Carolyn Nelson-Kavajecz, committee member.

