Tourists Continue Summer Visits To Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Throughout the summer, thousands of visitors come to Canal Park and come to enjoy the sights and sounds of the area.

One local family we caught up with today from Minneapolis is here on vacation even during the pandemic.

They say that they love walking by the water and watching the ships come in as well as being away from home for one of the last vacations of the summer.

“We’ve been on a trip up on the North Shore for a few days and we just stopped here on our way back,” said Connor Strommen, a tourist from Minneapolis. “We’ve been here many times and it’s just a lovely spot.”

The family says that because of the pandemic, they haven’t been able to go out to eat because of the precautions that they’re taking to stay safe.