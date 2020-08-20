Watch Live: Democratic National Convention Day Four

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden is set to make his case for his White House candidacy on the fourth and final night of the all-virtual Democratic National Convention.

Biden will speak Thursday night from Wilmington, Delaware, as he accepts the Democratic nomination in his third bid for the presidency.

He will be joined by some of his former rivals for the Democratic nomination, as well as some of the women he considered as running mates.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg will speak early Thursday night, followed later in the evening by Andrew Yang, whose outsider presidential campaign was marked by a buzzy online following and a platform to give Americans a universal basic income.

Several women who were considered potential running mates for Biden are also slated to appear: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, and Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth. Other speakers include California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Delaware Sen. Chris Coons, and members of the Biden family.