Condensed Schedule Not An Issue for Duluth Marshall Girls Soccer Team

The Hilltoppers will open their season September 1st at home against Duluth East.

DULUTH, Minn. – As we hear from high school teams across the Northland, one thing is certain about the fall sports season: it’s going to be different. But different doesn’t have to be a bad thing, according to the Duluth Marshall girls soccer team.

The Hilltoppers, like all other teams, will be playing a condensed and localized schedule with just 11 games on the docket. Teams also can’t play more than two games per week. But after getting the green light to play as opposed to other sports, Marshall is just happy to be able to hit the pitch this fall.

“We’re just fortunate to be able to have a season this year so it was a relief. It was kind of a joy that that could happen. Fortunate and hopeful that we can keep going and be safe and do all the right things and everything goes well. To be able to play games is just a plus and a bonus,” said head coach Nic Bacigalupo.

The Hilltoppers have nine seniors on this year’s squad and they want to make this final run similar to the one they had as sophomores, when they won their first section title in program history.

“We’ve been anticipating it for a long time. We know we’ve got a lot of seniors and that we can play well together since we’ve played together for so long. So yeah, we’re all excited to play together. We’ve got some good, young girls who are coming up so that will help us out. But we’re excited to play as a grade and see what we can do ourselves,” senior Lucy Campbell said.

The Hilltoppers will open their season September 1st at home against Duluth East.