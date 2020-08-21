Denfeld Alum CJ Ham Earning Veteran Status on Vikings Roster

Back in March, Ham signed a four-year extension with the Vikings worth $12 million.

EAGAN, Minn. – Everyone loves a great underdog. And the Northland has one of their own in Minnesota Vikings fullback CJ Ham.

The Denfeld alum is once again suiting up for another season with the purple and gold, and is an important piece of the team’s rushing attack. Ham says his mindset hasn’t changed since his rookie year, when he was fighting for a spot on the roster.

“Just like five years ago, even this training camp, to go out there and put my best foot forward. I have the same attitude, no matter what it is. The second that I let up on my work ethic or I let up on my approach is when something bad can happen. I’m always going to keep the same mindset and this whole offense, this whole team is all about going out there and working hard,” said Ham.

