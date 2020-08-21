Dermatologists Are Noticing “Maskne” Is Becoming A Problem For Many People

Experts say sweat, oils, and bacteria can become trapped under the skin leading to a person to see a change.

DULUTH, Minn. – If you have been experiencing unexplained changes to the skin on your face you may be developing “maskne” or mask acne.

Dermatologists have been seeing an increase in patients being treated for skin irritation and acne breakouts due to continuous mask-wearing.

The skin acts a barrier, but when wearing a face covering, the skin becomes impaired.

“This is the perfect environment for acne formation. Essentially an aggravated skin barrier as a result of these compounding factors is the gateway to acne formation and flaring,” said Katelyn Walsh, dermatology physician assistant for Essentia Health.

People who prefer wearing cloth masks, health experts recommend using cotton over polyester face coverings, which will help absorb the moisture.

Also, do not reuse dirty masks and be sure to wash them daily in hot water.