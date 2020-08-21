In-Person Option Available for Minnesota Mile, Fitger’s 5K

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Mile and Fitger’s 5K races will have an in-person option for this year’s races.

This comes after the success of the Park Point 5-Miler. The races will have block segments with 10 waves in each block. The Minnesota Mile will take place on Friday, September 11th, while the Fitger’s 5K, which was originally scheduled back in April, will take place on September 12th.

Both races will also have a virtual option. For more information, head to the Grandma’s Marathon website.