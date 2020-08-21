Lake Avenue Bridge Reopens to Traffic After Three Months of Reconstruction

The new left turn lane to West Superior Street from the bridge will stay closed until the Superior Street Project is complete in November.

DULUTH, Minn.- The road between Downtown Duluth and Canal Park is open for the first time since April as crews finished the Lake Avenue bridge and part of the intersection on Friday.

Crews spent the past few months repairing water and sewer lines underground and replacing the old bricks with brand new concrete. Turn lanes have also been reconfigured.

While the project is substantially complete city officials say, it will all come together when Superior Street and the two new plazas by Electric Fetus and Minnesota Power are complete.

“I think it’s a much nicer ride now the intersection is much more comfortable to ride through than it was before we got started so I think everybody’s going to be pretty happy with the end product here,” said Senior Engineer Duncan Schwensohn. “It’s going to be a very sharp looking intersection when we’re all finished.”

