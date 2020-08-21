Marcus Duluth Cinema Reopens To Movie-Goers

Marcus Duluth Cinema will continue discount days like $5 Tuesday or Student Thursdays.

DULUTH, Minn. – It may have felt like forever, but the Marcus Duluth Cinema is open and ready to offer a safe distraction to everyone.

Going to the movies just might be everyone’s favorite entertainment activity.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic put a pause of a lot of extracurricular fun.

The Marcus Duluth Cinema has finally reopened its doors, but not without implementing a few “movie star” safety measures.

Through the changes, the general manager says it’s all about giving the best entertainment experience.

“Watching a movie at home a completely different experience than coming here. Seeing it on the big screen, seeing it with some other people, the sound, and the fresh movie popcorn you have to have it. It is worthwhile to get out and check it out,” said Shawn Fennessey, general manager.

Staff will be frequently sanitizing highly touched areas throughout the facility.

Each seat in the theater will come with a sanitation indicator to let you know it has been properly cleaned.

New this time around, movie-goers can also purchase tickets and snacks through the app and pick up at a scheduled time for contactless encounters.

The theater can only welcome 25% of its normal capacity.

It is recommended to purchase tickets ahead of time.

