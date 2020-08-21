Mike Pence to Visit Duluth August 28

DULUTH, Minn. – Vice President Mike Pence will be making a stop in the Northland Friday, August 28.

VP Pence will be speaking at Clure Public Marine Terminal for a “Workers for Trump” event.

The doors open at 10:30 a.m. and the Vice President will be speaking after 12 p.m.

He’s coming to Duluth the day after the conclusion of the Republican National Convention.

Though it’s a public event, registration is required and can be found here.