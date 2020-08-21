Northlander Starts Homeschooling Business

DULUTH, Minn. – With the effects of the pandemic, people are looking into different options to educate their kids. One Northlander started a business earlier this month to help those who are thinking about homeschooling.

Halee Schlangen has been homeschooling her kids for the past five and a half years. With the pandemic, she saw a need for homeschooling education and felt she could help meet the need by starting a business.

“The pandemic was definitely the reason I started doing this,” said Schlangen, the owner of The Curious Homeschooler, LLC. “I’ve heard people throughout the years start homeschooling but I think with the pandemic, people are looking for other options and homeschooling can be a really great option.”

While she doesn’t teach other people’s kids, she guides those who choose to homeschool.

Her business focuses on kids specifically in elementary school for now, but she says she can also accommodate middle and high school students as well if need be.

“I wanna show people that learning is everywhere and they just need to look for it and they’re doing it already in a lot of ways,” said Schlangen.

Her business was inspired by the homeschooling of her two children, one being dyslexic and the other having ADHD. She wants to bring practical help to those who are in a similar position.

Schlangen also says homeschooling isn’t just about staying at home, but rather, it’s about exploring the world.

“Homeschooling – we’re often not here, it’s kind of a misnomer. We’re often after we get school done, we’re often outside, we’re at parks, we’re with friends, we’re at museums, we’re at the library. We don’t just stay home usually.”

She’s currently available for phone consultations.