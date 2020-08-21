Push Up Challenge for Fallen First Responders

One Wisconsin man is taking on a challenge to raise money for fallen first responders.

Nate Carroll has a goal of doing 1.5 million pushups in 365 days to raise $1.5 million in support of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s Fallen First Responders Home Program. The program benefits the families of police officers, firefighters and EMT personnel who are killed in the line of duty by taking on their mortgages.

Carroll started the challenge on June 14th and has already completed about 175,000 pushups.

“It makes me feel good and…I think it shows that regardless of what’s anybody’s doing especially the lockdown with the COVID-19 situation that we have, there’s still opportunities to help and support people,” said Nate Carroll, a participant in the push up challenge.

Carroll will be at the Apostle Islands this weekend doing pushups and raising awareness about the challenge.