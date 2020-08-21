Superior’s Sweet Streets Program Encourages Helmet Wearing

When Superior police see a youngster on a bike all geared up with a helmet, they hand them the so-called ticket that's good for a free scoop of ice cream at Sweeden Sweets on Tower Avenue.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Kids in Superior who wear their helmets while riding their bikes are getting pulled over by police and written tickets for a good reason.

The tickets are part of a reward program called Sweet Streets.

If kids don’t have helmets, the police department has donated ones they can give to the children.

“So often law enforcement is seen as the organization that only deals when people are doing things wrong. So this allows us to do something good and to reward good behavior for kids wearing their helmets,” said Officer Bradley Jago, a public information officer for the Superior Police Department.

Coming up next Thursday, there’s a helmet giveaway and fitting event for kids at Wade Bowl.

Ski Hut and Galleria will also be on hand to do free bike repairs.