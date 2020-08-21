University of Minnesota System President Proposes Start of Semester Primarily Online

DULUTH, Minn. – The University of Minnesota System President Joan Gabel has proposed pushing back move-in dates for students and starting the semester primarily online due to COVID-19 concerns.

The proposed changes will be presented to the Board of Regents on Monday.

In a message to students on Friday, UMD Chancellor Lendley Black wrote, “Our priority from the beginning of this pandemic has been to continue to provide our students with quality educational opportunities while doing all we can to ensure the health and safety of our campus community.”

Gabels’ proposal to the Board would consist of pushing the move-in dates for students back two weeks and starting the semester on August 31 through online and remote instruction.

“I am extremely grateful to all of you who continue to work tirelessly and adapt to this continuously evolving situation. This is not the way we wanted to start the semester and I share in your disappointment. I regret that this change is happening now with little time for us to prepare and adjust,” wrote Black.

Housing and Residence Life will communicate more information to students next week and campus will still be open in several areas to support students.