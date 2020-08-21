University of Minnesota System’s President Suggesting Changes to Beginning of School Year

Nothing is set in stone yet, this proposal will be considered by the university's Board of Regents during a special meeting on Monday morning.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The University of Minnesota system’s president is suggesting some changes to the beginning of the school year which would potentially impact the Duluth campus.

In a letter from President Joan Gabel (found here), she is suggesting move-in dates at UMD and two other schools to be postponed for at least two weeks to provide additional time to evaluate new federal testing guidance.

Undergraduate classes at UMD would proceed as planned but strictly online for at least two weeks.

UMD’s Chancellor Lendley Black responded to the possible changes in a letter here.