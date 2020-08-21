Zinema 2.0 Starts Online Streaming

DULUTH, Minn. – One local theatre has launched a virtual cinema where patrons are able to rent movies online through the theatre’s website.

Zinema isn’t open to the public and is only open for private rentals for evenings and weekends.

Each ticket purchased will support both the Zinema and the independent distributors.

The cinema will feature films in the categories of new releases, social justice, arts, retro, and international.

“The film distribution here really carefully crafted a program that sets it up so the proceeds go to us, to the local movie theatres in this really hard time for all of us, we’re getting that support,” said Jessica Peters, the theatre and events manager at Zeitgeist.

