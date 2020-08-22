DLH Airport Seeing Less Flights This Summer Due to Pandemic

Commercial air service last month was down 80% from July 2019, though overall activity since April has been increasing.

DULUTH, Minn.- Officials at Duluth International Airport say businesses during this peak time of year, June-September, is being hurt by the pandemic.

According to Executive Director Tom Werner, commercial air service last month was down 80% from July 2019, though overall activity since April has been increasing.

Normally most passengers fly out of DLH for business, Werner said. But due to the pandemic flights this summer have mostly been for leisure travel.

The lull in traffic is expected to continue through the fall.

“”The airline industry is in dire straights,” said Werner. “With the global pandemic it’s understandable why folks are sticking closer to home for a variety of reasons and not flying. But I can tell you that we have gone to great measures to make sure the customers is experience is a healthy one and a safe one.”

While a loss of passengers has caused airlines to pull flights from other airports across the country, Werner says for now, Delta and United are doing pretty well here all things considered.