Haunted Ridge Still Going On For Halloween

CARLTON, Minn. – All of the ghouls and goblins at the Haunted Ridge in Carlton are gearing up to give Halloween lovers a good scare this year.

Despite the pandemic, the terrors must go on, but in a different way.

Instead of using live actors, there will be animations displayed to give a haunting experience.

Anyone visiting must get their temperatures checked and fill out a symptom questionnaire before entering the premises.

Staff say reopening this year is not only about providing an activity for the community but its also about giving back.

“People celebrate Halloween more than they celebrate the Christmas holiday. We feel this is a great deal plus all the benefits that we do for the special Olympics, the Northland Coat Drive, and the CHUM Food Shelf,” said Chief Ghoul Patric Stojevich.

Opening night is October 9th.

This year, the event is being extended over fourteen days.