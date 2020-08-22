Lake Wood Designs’ Showroom Opens in Lincoln Park

Owner Devin Garrett takes reclaimed wood from buildings and crafts it into customized items for clients.

DULUTH, Minn. – A grand opening was held for the new Lake Wood Designs showroom in Lincoln Park displaying original wood designs.

The new space allows Garrett to show off finished products.

There’s also a special wall displaying the types and colors of wood so people can envision what they like.

While the owners of Lake Wood Designs couldn’t have the grand opening they wanted due to the pandemic, they are happy people can finally come down and see the types of goods they can have in their own homes.

“It’s the wood this stuff is beautiful I say all the time if it wasn’t for the reclaimed the old-growth wood I wouldn’t be a woodworker. Buildings come down and historically they were either burnt or put into a landfill and now we can take that and give the wood its third life,” said Garrett.

The new showroom is located at 2032 W Superior St. in Duluth.

A link to their website can be found here.