Runners Run Socially Distant 4K

DULUTH, Minn. – While COVID-19 has forced many outdoor events to cancel, today, runners inching to get their legs moving got to do so on the Sky Harbor Airport’s runway.

“Like so many other activities, racing has disappeared in the spring and so in this season, I haven’t had a chance to do any races and when I saw that they were able to do this year’s 4K, I thought I would give it a go!” said Eric Molho, a runner from St. Paul.

At the third annual Runway 4K, organizers checked temperatures of participants and provided hand sanitizer. Masks were required when not running.

“I’m very excited just to have another race to do and to have one race this season,” said Molho. “This will probably be the only chance I get to do a race. My own comfort level is that when we’re outside, I feel like that’s a lot safer.”

While the race was available virtually so any interested runners could participate, 150 ran the course in person.

Some even traveled to Duluth from throughout the state just for the experience.

“I’m from St. Paul so I drove up here pretty much for the race,” said Molho. “We haven’t had a chance to do any races in the cities that I’m aware of so just excited to come up to Duluth to check it out.”

At a time when the pandemic forced many races to cancel, getting to run this unique course past parked airplanes through Northland trails gave new meaning to a “runner’s high.”

“I made it a goal to run about 1,500 miles for the year and I was supposed to do Grandma’s Marathon and Fitger’s 5K and all those things throughout the year so I’ve just been running on my own,” said Crystal Meyer, a runner from Superior.

Organizers say it’s rewarding to be able to put together an event that is safe for the community.

“It has been a process and it’s been kind of a fun process putting this all together to make a successful event for our community,” said Ryan Kern, the president of Kern and Company, the organizer of the event. “Events right now are really far and few between so we felt really confident that we would get this one out.”

Without a large crowd of spectators, runners ran directly from the finish line to their cars.