Two Businesses Partner During Pandemic

DULUTH, Minn. – Today another food truck partnered with a local brewery to serve customers outside during the pandemic.

Oasis Del Norte parked itself at Blacklist Beer’s patio to serve their tacos and burritos, providing a socially distant way for people to enjoy both grub and beer.

Staff at Blacklist say they hope this partnership will continue moving forward.

“We just thought it’d be a great opportunity to kind of pair two local businesses in the midst of the pandemic,” said Donna Jo Nelson, the marketing director for Blacklist Beer. “It’s great. We’re super happy they were able to come and hang out with us for today. We hope to really continue to do this.”

Meanwhile, Blacklist has been implementing social distancing guidelines for their patrons who have required people to wear masks inside its facilities.