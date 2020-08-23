Athletes Participate in Cider Run 5K at Wild State

In a summer where many typical running events were canceled due to COVID-19, Sunday's Cider Run gave runners and walkers a chance to feel that race experience.

DULUTH, Minn. – Despite all the fog and mugginess, athletes ran a Cider Run around the Lincoln Park Craft District on Sunday.

The roughly 5 kilometers started and ended ad Wild State Cider on West Superior Street.

Around 100 runners made the trek around the sidewalks of Lincoln Park.

Unlike typical races pre-COVID, the starts were scattered throughout the morning giving runners plenty of space.

“It’s a good reason to get out and move whether you run all the time or you just need that little extra encouragement but at the end, it’s worth celebrating,” said Morgan Jappe, the co-founder of the Brewery Running Series.

After finishing, the athletes were treated to a cider from Wild State.

The race was a welcome one for one runner whose other races have been canceled or pushed to virtual this year.

“I’ve actually done more races than I ever had this summer many of them got turned virtual but I could still do them at home with our dogs,” said Rhiannon Nicoll, a runner.

Other participants aren’t avid runners but still enjoyed getting out with family on a warm day in the Northland.

“The draw of this was running with my daughter it’s a nice thing for a dad and daughter to do,” said Dave Notter.

With many other events canceled during the summer, one organizer says it’s nice giving people the opportunity to enjoy themselves in a safe way.

“Healthy activity in general running walking can really help boost your mood especially if you’ve got a nice pint afterward,” said Jappe.

The brewery running series travels all over the state of Minnesota visiting other taprooms.