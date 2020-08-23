Families Hit the Ice at Duluth Parks and Rec Open Skate

Families must pre-register on the Parks and Rec website for the time slot Sunday. Only 25 people at a time are allowed inside the arena.

DULUTH, Minn.-The rink at the Essentia Health Duluth Heritage Sports Center was alive with ice skaters at Duluth Parks and Recreation’s open skate Sunday.

At the door they are required to fill out a COVID-19 symptom form, and get their temperatures checked before entering. Masks are required whenever not socially distanced and on the ice.

“We felt it was really important to just continue doing things that we had been doing that the public liked,” Parks and Rec specialist Pamela Paige said. “It’s a known activity people are used to it they have it and even if they aren’t used to it it’s a great place to learn how to do it because it’s safe and easy.”

Some kids were learning how to skate for the first time, while others were practicing their hockey skills after a summer outside.

“It’s just nice to get some exercise again and do something other than just riding bikes and running around outside so we miss skating a lot it’s been nice to be able to try to do it again,” said Jon Lacore, practicing with his hockey player sons Henry and Charlie.

After a whole summer away from the ice, they needed it. “Pretty rusty but it’s nice to be back out and ready for winter already,” Jon said.

The open skate dates will be expanding in the fall starting September 20th, with more sessions on Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday.