Inaugural Week of Giving Challenge Begins for CSS Athletics

DULUTH, Minn. – Sunday marks the first day of the inaugural College of St. Scholastica Athletics Week of Giving challenge.

Now through Saturday Aug. 29, people can donate to support any of their 22 different varsity programs or to the general athletic department. The donations will provide student-athletes with different resources they need like trips, apparel and equipment.

The CSS virtual golf outing is also happening this week, and registration fees for that can also go to different teams. To learn more or to donate, visit the CSS Athletics website.